Twitter reacts to Paddy Pimblett’s submission victory at UFC London: ‘Pay Paddy his millions’

*** HIGHLIGHTS! Watch Paddy Strangle Leavitt, Celebrate With Post-Fight Teabag Right Here!!! ***

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Paddy Pimblett may not have knocked Jordan Leavitt’s head off earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, but “Baddy’s” second-round submission finish had social media buzzing.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London's co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Much like his other UFC appearances Pimblett had to overcome some early adversity before finding his chance to finish the fight. Leavitt’s grappling and wrestling attacks looked strong in the early going, but Pimblett patiently waited for the second round before launching his attack. A knee inside put Leavitt to the ground and allowed Pimblett to secure his submission finish, drop a quick teabag, and put the UFC London crowd in an absolute craze.

As expected, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community was on high alert and wasted little time offering their reaction to Pimblett’s third-straight UFC finish. Check out some of the feedback below from MMA’s finest:

