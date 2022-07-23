Paddy Pimblett may not have knocked Jordan Leavitt’s head off earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, but “Baddy’s” second-round submission finish had social media buzzing.

Much like his other UFC appearances Pimblett had to overcome some early adversity before finding his chance to finish the fight. Leavitt’s grappling and wrestling attacks looked strong in the early going, but Pimblett patiently waited for the second round before launching his attack. A knee inside put Leavitt to the ground and allowed Pimblett to secure his submission finish, drop a quick teabag, and put the UFC London crowd in an absolute craze.

As expected, the mixed martial arts (MMA) community was on high alert and wasted little time offering their reaction to Pimblett’s third-straight UFC finish. Check out some of the feedback below from MMA’s finest:

The atmosphere with singing reminds me when I was in Ireland with Barry McGuigan fights. Electric. #UFCLondon — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 23, 2022

Wow Paddy showed great versatility tonight!! Tremendous effort. #UFCLondon #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 23, 2022

I'm impressed with @theufcbaddy so far, inside and outside the Octagon. I'd like to see what he could do with a step up in competition, but there's no denying he's a scrapper. #UFCLondon #PaddyPimblett pic.twitter.com/mpTmS5siwG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 23, 2022

Paddy Pimblett literally tea bagging his opponent then giving a heart felt real talk speech is not the curve balls I expected but he's right. ❤️ #UFCLondon — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) July 23, 2022

Paddy Is actually terrible i excepted more from him i’d finish in under a minute. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) July 23, 2022

Pay Paddy his Millions now — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 23, 2022

Obvious next play is to put Pimblett and McCann on the MSG card in November. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2022

6 for 6 so far . I thought paddy was gonna kill my parlay #UFCLondon — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 23, 2022

Beautiful — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) July 23, 2022

Holly shit paddy the baddyyyyyy — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022

That arm trap from the back take was nasty! Creative threat from a defensive position on the cage, and big knee to the head. Jordan fought tough and made it interesting. Fun fight and well earned win. Nothing for Jordan to hang his head about. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 23, 2022

Dang, submits the subber. Kids talented, hard to deny him at this point. #WinnerViaTeaBag #UFCLondon — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) July 23, 2022

PADDY THE FUCKING BADDY pic.twitter.com/EpI9zwMw1I — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 23, 2022

