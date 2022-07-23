Paddy Pimblett delivered the goods yet again earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the rising lightweight star stopped Jordan Leavitt with a fabulous second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Leavitt utilized his grappling in the early going as expected. Pimblett did well to defend most takedowns and even threatened with a few guillotine chokes, but Leavitt was in control. Pimblett took things over in the second as he used a choke along the cage to land a brutal knee inside. Leavitt fell to the canvas and “Baddy” was able to take his back and trap his arm with a body triangle. From there, Pimblett worked for the rear-naked choke finish and sealed the deal. After the finish, Pimblett cashed in on his promise and dropped a teabag on “Monkey King.”

Check out the full fight video highlights below of UFC/ESPN:

Our #UFCLondon viewing party is bouncing watching that Paddy Pimblett walkout! pic.twitter.com/e9Aluh2Tat — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 23, 2022

An ELECTRIC finish to round 1 for Paddy ⚡️ #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/NiE2IVyOTo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

Just like it's Modern Warfare 2



This guy is a menace. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/ZCWzgFoiCz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 23, 2022

Pimblett, 27, is now 3-0 since joining the promotion back in 2021. He certainly didn’t cruise to a dominant victory over Leavitt, but “Monkey King” is a proven grappler who had never been finished prior to this fight. Pimblett did what he needed to do to once again raise his UFC stock and create even more buzz for his next Octagon outing.

