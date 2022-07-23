 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Paddy Pimblett strangles Jordan Leavitt, celebrates with post-tap teabag | UFC London

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Pimblett v Leavitt Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Paddy Pimblett delivered the goods yet again earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the rising lightweight star stopped Jordan Leavitt with a fabulous second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

LIVE! Stream UFC London On ESPN+

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Leavitt utilized his grappling in the early going as expected. Pimblett did well to defend most takedowns and even threatened with a few guillotine chokes, but Leavitt was in control. Pimblett took things over in the second as he used a choke along the cage to land a brutal knee inside. Leavitt fell to the canvas and “Baddy” was able to take his back and trap his arm with a body triangle. From there, Pimblett worked for the rear-naked choke finish and sealed the deal. After the finish, Pimblett cashed in on his promise and dropped a teabag on “Monkey King.”

Check out the full fight video highlights below of UFC/ESPN:

Pimblett, 27, is now 3-0 since joining the promotion back in 2021. He certainly didn’t cruise to a dominant victory over Leavitt, but “Monkey King” is a proven grappler who had never been finished prior to this fight. Pimblett did what he needed to do to once again raise his UFC stock and create even more buzz for his next Octagon outing.

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...