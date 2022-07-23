Nikita Krylov delivered one of the biggest wins of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when the veteran stopped former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson with a vicious first-round knockout (punches).

Krylov had the perfect gameplan as he attacked Gustafsson right away. Gustafsson was coming off a two-year layoff so he had no time to adjust and catch his bearings. After an early knockdown Krylov kept piling on the offense from all angles. He ended up landing a short left hand inside that dropped Gustafsson a second time and allowed Krylov to put the finishing touches on the 67-second stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Krylov, 30, was riding a two-fight losing streak so this win was a crucial one for his light heavyweight stock value. Gustafsson was returning from a long layoff but his name still holds weight so Krylov should get a notable opponent his next time out as well.

