 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights: Molly McCann ignites UFC London crowd, stops Hannah Goldy with spinning elbow (again!)

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Molly McCann produced another memorable Octagon performance earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when “Meatball” stopped Hannah Goldy with a first-round TKO (spinning elbow and punches).

LIVE! Stream UFC London On ESPN+

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

UFC London needed a rejuvenation after a collection of disappointing decisions and McCann delivered just that in the first round of her women’s flyweight clash with Goldy. While Goldy offered some good looks along the way it was McCann who landed a massive right hand along the cage to stun her opponent. McCann then followed it up with her patented spinning elbow before finishing the fight with strikes on the ground.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN. Watch Paddy Pimblett’s reaction to McCann’s finish below:

McCann, 32, was coming off a spinning back elbow knockout over Luana Carolina last time UFC came to London so the expectations were set high. Luckily, “Meatball” was able to channel the crowd yet again and delivered another epic finish. This one should land her a shot at the top 15 her next time out.

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...