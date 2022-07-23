Molly McCann produced another memorable Octagon performance earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when “Meatball” stopped Hannah Goldy with a first-round TKO (spinning elbow and punches).

UFC London needed a rejuvenation after a collection of disappointing decisions and McCann delivered just that in the first round of her women’s flyweight clash with Goldy. While Goldy offered some good looks along the way it was McCann who landed a massive right hand along the cage to stun her opponent. McCann then followed it up with her patented spinning elbow before finishing the fight with strikes on the ground.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN. Watch Paddy Pimblett’s reaction to McCann’s finish below:

Paddy's reaction to Molly McCann's knockout is priceless #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/Ivei7KSEps — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 23, 2022

McCann, 32, was coming off a spinning back elbow knockout over Luana Carolina last time UFC came to London so the expectations were set high. Luckily, “Meatball” was able to channel the crowd yet again and delivered another epic finish. This one should land her a shot at the top 15 her next time out.

