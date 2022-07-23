Jonathan Pearce pushed his current featherweight win streak to four with a TKO finish over Makwan Amirkhani earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Both featherweights came out strong in the grappling department, but it was clear early on that Pearce possessed the strength advantage. After blowing his wad in the first round Amirkhani was unable to defense any of “JSP’s” advancements in the second. That allowed Pearce to score another takedown and punch his way to a finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Pearce, 30, is now undefeated at 4-0 since returning to 145 pounds back in 2020. The Tennessee fighter has shown an elevated ground game over the past few fights and looks like a threat to the top 15 moving forward. Of course, Pearce will have to do more on the feet if he wishes to outclass some of the best featherweights in the world.

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.