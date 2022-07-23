The heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall ended in an unfortunate injury earlier today (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, when Aspinall blew his knee out on a kick just moments into the first round. As a result, Blaydes walked away with the TKO finish.

Both heavyweights came out firing in the opening seconds of the headlining act. After Blaydes landed two good right hands Aspinall started to get busy with leg kicks. One of them landed hard on Blaydes leg and as Aspinall stepped back he immediately went down in pain. Aspinall began to hold his knee and the referee was forced to step in for the stoppage. The entire fight lasted 15 seconds.

This was a terrible way to end a UFC London card that was lack luster prior to the start of the main card. Aspinall has dominated his opponents en route to a 5-0 UFC record and may have put himself in title contention with a win this weekend. He’ll have to rehab this injury best he can and get back into the Octagon as soon as possible.

As for Blaydes, this isn’t the way he envisioned winning at UFC London either. “Razor” will technically have a TKO win under his record for this performance, but he’ll need more victories to climb back to the top of the division.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

The #UFCLondon main event ends in a victory for @RazorBlaydes265 after an unfortunate knee injury to Tom Aspinall. pic.twitter.com/Ek5GsUIZEr — UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022

"It's almost like we didn't even fight."



Hard not to be disappointing for @RazorBlaydes265 who was ready to stake his claim for a title. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/YrIvk63m7P — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 23, 2022

For complete UFC London results and coverage click here.