Paddy Pimblett is arguably the biggest attraction on today’s (Sat., July 23, 2022) UFC London fight card live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England. Everyone and anyone is waiting for “The Baddy” to make his third Octagon appearance, including rising UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley.

Pimblett, who faces Jordan Leavitt on the UFC London main card, met up with O’Malley backstage during Friday’s weigh ins. O’Malley was in town for a UFC 280 pre-fight press conference (watch HERE) to help promote his upcoming clash with former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan. “Sugar” was decked out in a blonde Pimblett wig and immediately showed his love for the English fighter.

It was cool to see two of the most promising young stars on the UFC roster come together. O’Malley praised the legendary weight cut of Pimblett before asking “The Baddy” how he sees his fight with Leavitt playing out. Check it out in the above video player courtesy of Pimblett’s Instagram.

“How the f—k you lose all that weight?” asked O’Malley. “That’s some discipline there.”

“Hard work and dedication,” responded Pimblett.

“You putting him down in the first or the second?” asked O’Malley after a quick photo op.

“The first lad. He doesn’t get out of the first. Promise you,” said Pimblett.

Pimblett has already made it known that he doesn’t plan on grappling with Leavitt. Instead, the young English star is looking to come guns blazing and take Leavitt’s head clean off in the very first round. Pimblett already finished Luigi Vendramini via first-round knockout in his UFC debut last year and has five other similar finishes scattered throughout his 10-year career. It’s not a given, but Pimblett has a great chance of cashing in on his promise to O’Malley.

