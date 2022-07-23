One of the most anticipated Fight Night cards of the year will unfold in just a few hours as UFC London goes down later this afternoon (Sat., July 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England. The main event will feature a heavyweight clash between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

In addition, UFC London will feature a co-main event clash between middleweight finishers Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis, the light heavyweight return of former UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson, and an anticipated lightweight clash pitting rising prospect Paddy Pimblett against Jordan Leavitt.

Take a look below at UFC London’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT



Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

Mason Jones vs. Ludovit Klein

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson

Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson

Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Canadian viewers will need to access UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ entire fight card can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

