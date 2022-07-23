 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ TODAY on ESPN+

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC Fight Night: Morono v Zawada Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

One of the most anticipated Fight Night cards of the year will unfold in just a few hours as UFC London goes down later this afternoon (Sat., July 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England. The main event will feature a heavyweight clash between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

LIVE! Stream UFC London On ESPN+

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

In addition, UFC London will feature a co-main event clash between middleweight finishers Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis, the light heavyweight return of former UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson, and an anticipated lightweight clash pitting rising prospect Paddy Pimblett against Jordan Leavitt.

Take a look below at UFC London’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+)
3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall
Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt
Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson
Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy
Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

Mason Jones vs. Ludovit Klein
Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic
Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson
Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson
Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm
Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby

Here are all the ways to catch the action:

Online

  • UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ entire fight card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Canadian viewers will need to access UFC London: ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’ exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

Bars

  • Check out a list of sports bars and pubs near you that will most likely be showing tonight’s fights CLICK HERE.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Blaydes” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...