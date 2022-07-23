Highlights! Jason Jackson dominates Douglas Lima, hands him fourth straight loss at Bellator 283 | Video

Jason Jackson is just relentless with the takedowns tonight! #Bellator283 is LIVE on @SHOsports . pic.twitter.com/2nW7cUN2ID

Douglas Lima was looking to snap his three-fight losing streak against Jason Jackson in the main event of Bellator 283, but things went from bad to worse for “The Phenom” in Tacoma, Washington.

From the jump, Lima was out to be aggressive since he said he was wanting to score a stoppage win over “Ass-Kicking Machine.” So it didn’t take long for Jackson to resort to his wrestling. And it proved to be the winning formula because he dominated the entirety of the fight with one take down after another.

Indeed, Jackson did what he wanted when he wanted after he decided to shoot for the takedown. Once on the ground, “Ass-Kicking Machine” afforded Lima very little room to breath, using his strength to keep down “The Phenom.”

Though Lima did have Jackson rocked with an amazing up kick at one point, he managed to shake the cobwebs and proceeded to dominate the fight to earn a clear-cut unanimous decision win, his sixth straight victory.

As for Lima, he has now lost four in a row, which will undoubtedly forced him to really sit down to ponder his future. He can always move up to Middleweight for a new lease on his combat life, but its safe to say it will be a while before we see him back in the cage.

