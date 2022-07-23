Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt full fight video preview for UFC London main card

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will send lightweight rising star Paddy Pimblett into battle against “Contender Series” standout and fellow 155-pound phenom Jordan Leavitt in front of a hometown crowd as part of the UFC London main card TODAY (Sat., July 23, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

After a high-profile run through the Cage Warriors promotion across the pond, grabbing the promotion’s featherweight title along the way, Pimblett (18-3) made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 36 in Sept. 2021, stopping Luigi Vendramini by way of first-round knockout. “The Baddy” would return at UFC London the following March, making quick work of international veteran Rodrigo Vargas.

As for Leavitt, one year younger than his “Fight Night” foe at 26, he blasted his way into UFC by way of Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in summer 2020. In the two years that followed, the 10-1 “Monkey King” is 3-1 inside the Octagon and coming off consecutive victories over Matt Sayles (UFC Vegas 45) and Trey Ogden (UFC Vegas 51). Leavitt remains unranked at 155 pounds, just the way Pimblett likes it.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

