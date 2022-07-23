Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall full fight video preview for UFC London main event

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a few hours away from the upcoming UFC London: “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for TODAY (Sat., July 23, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, featuring a five-round heavyweight main event between No. 4-ranked veteran bruiser Curtis Blaydes and fast-rising hometown hero Tom Aspinall, currently seated at No. 6 in the official rankings.

Who will blast their way into title contention later today?

Aspinall (12-2) is undefeated under the UFC banner at 5-0 with all five victories coming by way of knockout or submission. That said, the hulking Brit has yet to face a punishing wrestler like Blaydes (16-3, 1 NC), who can grind hard for all five rounds and leads the division with a staggering 62 takedowns landed. No question a victory over “Razor” will answer any questions about Aspinall’s place among the heavyweight elite.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ "Prelims" bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

