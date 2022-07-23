 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall full fight video preview for UFC London main event

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a few hours away from the upcoming UFC London: “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for TODAY (Sat., July 23, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England, featuring a five-round heavyweight main event between No. 4-ranked veteran bruiser Curtis Blaydes and fast-rising hometown hero Tom Aspinall, currently seated at No. 6 in the official rankings.

Who will blast their way into title contention later today?

LIVE! Stream UFC London On ESPN+

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Aspinall (12-2) is undefeated under the UFC banner at 5-0 with all five victories coming by way of knockout or submission. That said, the hulking Brit has yet to face a punishing wrestler like Blaydes (16-3, 1 NC), who can grind hard for all five rounds and leads the division with a staggering 62 takedowns landed. No question a victory over “Razor” will answer any questions about Aspinall’s place among the heavyweight elite.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC London action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

For the rest of the UFC London fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...