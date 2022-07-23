Welcome to Midnight Mania!

We’re mere hours away from UFC London, one of the most highly anticipated “Fight Night” events of the year. Aside from the Heavyweight clash in the main event between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, one of the biggest draws is brash Lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett, who’s set to square off vs. Jordan Leavitt on the main card.

Perhaps all that extra attention isn’t a good thing. Earlier on Friday, Pimblett was banned from Twitter for the second time in less than a year.

Soooooo,

Paddy Pimblett lost his verification and got suspended within minutes of each other.



Yikes#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/XcoMKbsRxP — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 22, 2022

Back in November 2021, Pimblett was kicked off the social media platform for “targeted abuse.” The incident may be related to his current suspension, as Pimblett opted to make a new account rather than work to save his original account. Fans online have speculated that Twitter has caught onto his multiple account trickery, which may be the reason for the latest ban.

Others have suggested overuse of c—t may be to blame.

Whatever the case, “Baddy” fans can still follow the Scouser on Instagram, where Pimblett has over a million followers ... though that account has been suspended before as well, so savor those posts while they’re up!

Alternatively, tune into the UFC London main card to watch Pimblett go to work for real.

Insomnia

I’m going to keep it real with my readers: I read like two of the Midnight Manias out of the 15 that went up while I was off-duty, so I apologize in advance for any potential repeats.

Anyway, Gamrot didn’t have to do this man like this!

Mateusz Gamrot showcasing his favorite submission on a show host in Poland. Man was not ready pic.twitter.com/erdmTF2rGL — Matysek (@Matysek88) July 14, 2022

What UFC fight should have been interrupted and cancelled between rounds by Dana White?

Bagov and Magomedov were both disqualified for timidity (I assume) making the bout a no contest.



No clue what this means for Artem Reznikov who was set to face the winner in the GP semifinals. More details will be announced at the post-fight press conference. https://t.co/1AbIaYG6rK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 22, 2022

Hasbulla makes a friend.

Hasbulla has the mannerisms of a 40 year old man pic.twitter.com/55lm5EMftB — Hasbulla (@HasbullaHive) July 22, 2022

If you’ve never drunkenly yelled out, “PUT HIM IN A BODY BAG,” are you even a UFC fan?

I’ve been digging all the training content Luke Rockhold has been posting in the lead up to his Middleweight return.

Charles Oliveira has been on a ride like few others.

A crossover between The Boys and Nate Diaz? I’m here for it.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A wildly chaotic way to enter the armbar from a great position!

Gorgeous armbar by Daniel Perez at Fury Amateur Series. Wow #FAS39 pic.twitter.com/kcD8ExwBdo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 17, 2022

This meme choke was defeated by punches and elbows.

Buggy choke defense by Renat Khavalov pic.twitter.com/bCmRLw6riF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 18, 2022

Pressure + body shots + 25 minutes to work is a championship combination.

George Hardwick has done it, he becomes the Lightweight Champion of Cage Warriors!!!



A huge rally in the 4th round gets him the TKO finish on the biggest stage of his career. #CW141 pic.twitter.com/veD9bMU6Hk — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) July 22, 2022

Random Land

Various historical exercises!

Midnight Music: Back like I never left!

Lou Reed's estate have released the earliest known demo of "Heroin," taken from the from the upcoming archival album Words & Music, May 1965.



Listen to the fuzzy, finger-picked take: https://t.co/7KvBA9GCI2 pic.twitter.com/1J0i85IfPj — Consequence (@consequence) July 18, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.