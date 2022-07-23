 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Paddy Pimblett banned from Twitter (again), loses verification status

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Aspinall Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

We’re mere hours away from UFC London, one of the most highly anticipated “Fight Night” events of the year. Aside from the Heavyweight clash in the main event between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, one of the biggest draws is brash Lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett, who’s set to square off vs. Jordan Leavitt on the main card.

Perhaps all that extra attention isn’t a good thing. Earlier on Friday, Pimblett was banned from Twitter for the second time in less than a year.

Back in November 2021, Pimblett was kicked off the social media platform for “targeted abuse.” The incident may be related to his current suspension, as Pimblett opted to make a new account rather than work to save his original account. Fans online have speculated that Twitter has caught onto his multiple account trickery, which may be the reason for the latest ban.

Others have suggested overuse of c—t may be to blame.

Whatever the case, “Baddy” fans can still follow the Scouser on Instagram, where Pimblett has over a million followers ... though that account has been suspended before as well, so savor those posts while they’re up!

Alternatively, tune into the UFC London main card to watch Pimblett go to work for real.

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Insomnia

I’m going to keep it real with my readers: I read like two of the Midnight Manias out of the 15 that went up while I was off-duty, so I apologize in advance for any potential repeats.

Anyway, Gamrot didn’t have to do this man like this!

What UFC fight should have been interrupted and cancelled between rounds by Dana White?

Hasbulla makes a friend.

If you’ve never drunkenly yelled out, “PUT HIM IN A BODY BAG,” are you even a UFC fan?

I’ve been digging all the training content Luke Rockhold has been posting in the lead up to his Middleweight return.

Charles Oliveira has been on a ride like few others.

A crossover between The Boys and Nate Diaz? I’m here for it.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A wildly chaotic way to enter the armbar from a great position!

This meme choke was defeated by punches and elbows.

Pressure + body shots + 25 minutes to work is a championship combination.

Random Land

Various historical exercises!

Midnight Music: Back like I never left!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

