Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt squared off in a Lightweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., July 23, 2022) from inside The O2 Arena in London, England. In a grappling-heavy fight, Pimblett secured the submission finish.

Pimblett opened the fight with some big swings, but Leavitt successfully answered by entering the clinch and working for the takedown. After about a minute of work, Leavitt was able to elevate Pimblett and slam him to the canvas. Pimblett tried to answer with a guillotine, but Leavitt escaped into full guard. Pimblett stood up quickly, but Leavitt remained in control in the clinch.

The action stalled a bit from that position, as Leavitt couldn’t drag Pimblett down for long, but “The Baddy” couldn’t escape off the fence. When they finally did the separate, the two traded flying kicks, then Pimblett used a guillotine choke to gain top position. He finished the round on the back, throwing punches — perhaps stealing the first frame?

Leavitt came out kicking to start the second, but he looked a bit tired. Before long, the fight was back along the fence as Leavitt pursued the takedown. Pimblett used a big knee and choke attempt to reverse the takedown, taking his foe’s back with an arm trapped! Moments later, Pimblett sunk his arm under the chin, and though the camera moved away, it sure looked like he tried to dance/t-bag his fallen foe after the tap!

Love him or hate him, Pimblett improves to 3-0 inside the Octagon.

Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Jordan Leavitt via second round-rear naked choke — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

