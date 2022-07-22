Knockout! Tofiq Musayev runs through Sidney Outlaw in 27 seconds at Bellator 283 | Video

Former RIZIN Lightweight champion Tofiq Musayev made his official Bellator debut earlier tonight (Fri., July 22, 2022) at Bellator 283 against Sidney Outlaw in Tacoma Washington, and he did not disappoint.

The two men came out aggressive, but it was Musayev who was quicker to the punch, landing an overhand right and the a left that stunned Outlaw. Once Musayev saw his foe was on wobbly legs, he rushed in and landed one more crushing right hand to put him out for the count. And it took just 27 seconds.

It was a great way for Musayev to start his run inside the Bellator cage, picking up his first win after losing his RIZIN 155-pound strap to Rouberto de Souza over a year ago. After the fight, Musayev called for his shot at the title, which is currently held by Patricky Pitbull, a man Musayev has already defeated.

That title shot might be hard to come by since Usman Nurmagomedov also had a blistering performance at Bellator 283, submitting Chris Gonzalez in the very first round to improve to 15-0 as a pro.

