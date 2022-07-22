The legendary Vince McMahon has decided to retire from pro wrestling and step down as the chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

McMahon, who turns 77 next month, made the announcement Friday afternoon on Twitter. The long-time WWE frontman took to social media to bid his farewell to pro wrestling fans everywhere and issue one final simple sendoff. Check it out below:

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

As a result of McMahon stepping away from WWE his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and current WWE president, Nick Khan, will serve as the promotion’s co-CEO. Stephanie’s husband and former professional wrestler, Paul Michael Levesque (better known to fans as Triple HHH), is WWE’s executive vice president for Global Talent Strategy & Development and will presumably have a larger role as well.

WWE also released an official announcement from McMahon on Friday:

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.”

McMahon, who took over the WWE from his father back in 1982, is hands down the biggest contributor to bringing professional wrestling to the mainstream over the past 40 years. The pro wrestling universe has seen some of the biggest stars developed under McMahon’s watchful eye including the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and of course, Hulk Hogan.

McMahon’s most recent appearance on WWE’s Smack Down this past June may have hinted at his eventual retirement from the company. Check it out below: