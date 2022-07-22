Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is heading back to ABC.

The upcoming UFC 277 event set to go down live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) on July 30 from inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex., will see the “Prelims” undercard air on primetime ABC. The “Prelims” matchups will also be accessible on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC 277 is currently expected to be headlined by a rematch between UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and former division titleholder Amanda Nunes, who is still the UFC women’s featherweight champion. The two first met back at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021 when Nunes was UFC’s only female double champ. Nunes entered the matchup has a massive betting favorite, but it was Pena who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history and finished “Lioness” via second-round submission. Since then, the two women have been coaching opposite one another on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter as they build up to their anticipated rematch.

Adding to the main card mix will be a co-headliner featuring flyweight contenders Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France. The two will be competing for the interim UFC flyweight title as current champion Deiveson Figueiredo prepares for his Octagon return. Moreno, who previously held the 125-pound title, defeated Kara-France via unanimous decision back at UFC 245 in 2019. Since that loss, Kara-France has produced a 4-1 record inside of the cage with key wins over Cody Garbrandt and Askar Askarov.

It is unknown at this time which “Prelims” matchups will air live on ABC, but the UFC 277 undercard currently features the below fights:

170 lbs.: Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

170 lbs.: Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales

205 lbs.: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

155 lbs.: Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

125 lbs.: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Joselyne Edwards

170 lbs.: Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha

For more UFC 277 fight card news click here.