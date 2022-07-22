Chris Curtis is one of the nicest guys to come into Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in recent memory, but his path recently crossed with a fake street fighter and “Action Man” had to take care of some business.

Curtis, who is 3-0 since making his UFC debut back in 2021, is currently lined up to fill-in for Darren Till and fight middleweight contender Jack Hermansson tomorrow afternoon (Sat., July 23, 2022) at UFC London live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England. It is undoubtedly his biggest test to date and a fight that could launch the veteran fighter into another top 10 matchup at 185 pounds.

Ahead of UFC London, Curtis and his team members, including UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland, witnessed an unknown man claiming to be a street fighter enter their gym for a challenge. According to Strickland, the unknown fighter hit the coach and was trying to convince everyone that he was 200-0 in the streets.

That’s when Curtis took matters into his own hand and challenged the man to a nice sparring session inside of the cage. The delusional fighter accepted the was absolutely destroyed by the UFC middleweight. Curtis could have easily knocked him out or caused serious damage, but he was simply looking to teach the man a lesson.

Check out the video footage below:

Here’s a clip of Chris Curtis destroying some delusional street fighter who says he’s 200-0 and said could’ve KOd a Chris after sparring him ‍♂️ #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/WUelbcQ5rT — Flu Flammin Guram (@FluFlammerMMA) July 21, 2022

Here’s the beginning of the video! pic.twitter.com/LGF0NFVPk9 — Flu Flammin Guram (@FluFlammerMMA) July 22, 2022

“He hit the coach, he said he had like 200 street fights,” said Strickland in the video. “And like he’s like f—king a lot of guys up.”

After the sparring session concluded the unknown street fighter said he would have knocked Curtis out inside the cage. The video footage tells a different story and the man’s comments left Curtis in a tizzy.

“Put your f—king glove on or leave. Bro, put your glove on or leave. I was toying with you, I could have f—king ripped you in half,” said Curtis. “You know why I went first, bro? Because everyone else here would have f—ked your life up. If you can sleep me, sleep me. Prove it right now. I will f—king change your life forever.”

Luckily for the man’s sake he didn’t step back inside of the cage with Curtis. From what was shown in the video the street fighter claiming to be 200-0 couldn’t fight his way out of a paper bag, let alone defeat the man who will be co-headlining UFC London this coming weekend.

What a fool.

