Paddy Pimblett’s weight cut is so incredible that it’s even caught the attention of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

It is well known by now that Pimblett balloons up to a considerable weight during his off time. In between fights the surging lightweight prospect eats just about whatever he wants and looks like a completely different person when he isn’t in camp. Pimblett’s fluctuation in weight is so insane that fight fans wonder if he’s ever going to lose the extra fat. Like the true professional he is “The Baddy” never has trouble cutting weight and is seen walking around with a sixpack during fight week.

Pimblett showcased his incredible weight-cutting skills yet again during official weigh-ins for UFC London on Friday. The 27-year-old stepped on the scale without issue and made his main card fight with Jordan Leavitt official. Afterwards, “Baddy” lashed out at fans for “fat shaming” him and even mooned the camera. Check it out HERE.

Hours after UFC London’s official weigh ins Costa reached out to Pimblett on Twitter to show his support for the Englishman’s superior weight-cutting skills. Costa has had recent trouble making the 185-pound mark and felt compelled to pay his respect.

Costa is ready to follow Paddy's example in weight cutting



"The man, the hero made it," wrote Costa. 'I'm following my diet plan as well. Master of weight."

“The man, the hero made it,” wrote Costa. ‘I’m following my diet plan as well. Master of weight.”

“You got this Paulo big man 185 incoming and I should be there to support my Brazilian brother,” replied Pimblett.

UFC London will go down tomorrow afternoon (Sat., July 23, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside O2 Arena in London, England. It will feature a main event clash between heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, but Pimblett’s lightweight matchup with Leavitt is one of the biggest attractions on the card.

