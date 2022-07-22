Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos added to UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi

Despite already being one of the most stacked cards of the year, UFC 280 is still getting high-profile bouts added to the deck as a pivotal fight in the women’s Strawweight fight between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos has been booked for the pay-per-view (PPV) event, per MMA Junkie.

Lemos (No. 8) is fresh off a dominant submission win over Michell Waterson just last week, forcing “Karate Hottie” to tap to an air-stealing guillotine choke (see it again here). It was Lemos’ first win after losing to former division champion, Jessica Andrade, earlier this year.

As for Rodriguez, it may not have been the fight she wanted because she was expecting a shot at the title, which is currently held by Carla Esparza. After all, Rodriguez is on a four-fight win streak and is currently ranked No. 3 in the division. Nevertheless, a win over Lemos should be enough to punch her ticket to the big dance.

UFC 280 — which is set to go down on Oct. 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi — is set to be headlined by a Lightweight title fight as former champion, Charles Oliveira, takes on Islam Makhachev for the vacant belt. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling will defend his Bantamweight belt against T.J. Dillashaw. In further action, Petr Yan will challenge Sean O’Malley while Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad collide at Welterweight.

