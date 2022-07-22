Paddy Pimblett has been the Butt of jokes often because the scrappy Lightweight has a tendency to really put on the pounds in between fights, making him a target for criticism from fans, fighters and media alike for the excess weight he walks around with.

“Baddy” has missed weight on two occasions under the Cage Warriors umbrella during his time competing as a Bantamweight in 2014, but he has hit the mark each time out as a Featherweight and Lightweight since. And he had no trouble making weight earlier today (Fri., July 22, 2022) at the early UFC London weigh ins ahead of his fight against Jordan Leavitt, coming in at 156 pounds (video replay here).

And he had a message for all of his critics afterward, as the ripped Britt drop his drawers and mooned the cameras and all in attendance for “fat-shaming” him in the past.

“For everyone that tried to fat shame me and said I’d miss weight or fucking pull out, kiss my ass,” he said as he slapped his backside and walked off stage.

Pimblett has quickly become one of the most talked-about fighters in the promotion after only two fights not only for his skills inside the cage, but his brash attitude which was on full display at the weigh-in.

“The Baddy” will now try to take care of business tomorrow night (Sat., July 23, 2022) when he takes on Leavitt in one of the featured main card fights inside the 02 Arena. The two men have gone back and forth and have promised unique and disrespectful post-fight celebrations should they prevail.

And judging by the video embedded above, it’s safe to assume camera operators will be on full alert should Pimblett prove victorious.

