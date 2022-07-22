Two Light Heavyweights in search of a win are set to collide at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event as Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba have been booked to square off on Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to MMA Fighting.

Walker will try to stop the bleeding of his two-fight losing streak, which saw him lose a unanimous decision to Thiago Santos before getting knocked out by Jamahal Hill. Prior to those setbacks, Walker — who was once thought of as a future title contender — had racked up a 4-2 record inside the Octagon.

As for Cutelaba, he has been all over the place since making his UFC debut in 2016, unable to consistently win enough fights to put him in the position to crack the Top 10. A win over Walker will get him closer. He was last seen losing to Ryan Spann a few months ago, giving him his fourth loss in last seven fights.

As it stands, UFC 279 is set to be headlined by a five-round Welterweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, who is looking to fight out his contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Stay tuned for more UFC 279 fight card announcement in the coming weeks.