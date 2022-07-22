 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC London early weigh-in results, LIVE video stream | ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’

UFC London weigh-in start time is slated for 4 a.m. ET.!

By Adam Guillen Jr.
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding its early (and official) weigh-ins this morning (Fri., July 22, 2022) inside the promotion’s host hotel “across the pond” to finalize the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., July 23) at O2 Arena in London, England.

The LIVE weigh-in stream begins promptly at 4 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

LIVE! Stream UFC London On ESPN+

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Headlining the event will be a pivotal Heavyweight match up between top contenders Curtis Blaydes (No. 4) and Tom Aspinall (No. 6), who is eying a spot in the Top 5 with a win. Elsewhere on the card, Jack Hermansson will battle Chris Curtis, while Paddy Pimblett returns to face off against Jordan Leavitt.

If you’re too sleepy to catch this morning’s weigh-in festivities, no worries, we’ll be sure to drop the weigh-in text results below just as soon as the final fighter tips the scale. In addition, you can swing back at 11 a.m. ET for the promotion’s ceremonial weigh ins — complete with staredowns — right here.

UFC London early weigh-in text results:

UFC London Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes () vs. Tom Aspinall ()
185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson () vs. Chris Curtis ()
155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett () vs. Jordan Leavitt ()
205 lbs.: Alexander Gustafsson () vs. Nikita Krylov ()
125 lbs.: Molly McCann () vs. Hannah Goldy ()
205 lbs.: Paul Craig () vs. Volkan Oezdemir ()

UFC London ‘Prelims’ Under Card On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese () vs. Damir Hadzovic ()
145 lbs.: Nathaniel Wood () vs. Charles Rosa ()
145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani () vs. Jonathan Pearce ()
125 lbs.: Charles Johnson () vs. Muhammad Mokaev ()
155 lbs.: Jai Herbert () vs. Kyle Nelson ()
125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm () vs. Victoria Leonardo ()
170 lbs.: Claudio Silva () vs. Nicolas Dalby ()

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Blaydes” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...