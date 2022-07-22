UFC London early weigh-in results, LIVE video stream | ‘Blaydes vs. Aspinall’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding its early (and official) weigh-ins this morning (Fri., July 22, 2022) inside the promotion’s host hotel “across the pond” to finalize the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, scheduled for tomorrow night (Sat., July 23) at O2 Arena in London, England.

The LIVE weigh-in stream begins promptly at 4 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Headlining the event will be a pivotal Heavyweight match up between top contenders Curtis Blaydes (No. 4) and Tom Aspinall (No. 6), who is eying a spot in the Top 5 with a win. Elsewhere on the card, Jack Hermansson will battle Chris Curtis, while Paddy Pimblett returns to face off against Jordan Leavitt.

If you’re too sleepy to catch this morning’s weigh-in festivities, no worries, we’ll be sure to drop the weigh-in text results below just as soon as the final fighter tips the scale. In addition, you can swing back at 11 a.m. ET for the promotion’s ceremonial weigh ins — complete with staredowns — right here.

UFC London early weigh-in text results:

UFC London Main Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Curtis Blaydes () vs. Tom Aspinall ()

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson () vs. Chris Curtis ()

155 lbs.: Paddy Pimblett () vs. Jordan Leavitt ()

205 lbs.: Alexander Gustafsson () vs. Nikita Krylov ()

125 lbs.: Molly McCann () vs. Hannah Goldy ()

205 lbs.: Paul Craig () vs. Volkan Oezdemir ()

UFC London ‘Prelims’ Under Card On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Marc Diakiese () vs. Damir Hadzovic ()

145 lbs.: Nathaniel Wood () vs. Charles Rosa ()

145 lbs.: Makwan Amirkhani () vs. Jonathan Pearce ()

125 lbs.: Charles Johnson () vs. Muhammad Mokaev ()

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert () vs. Kyle Nelson ()

125 lbs.: Mandy Bohm () vs. Victoria Leonardo ()

170 lbs.: Claudio Silva () vs. Nicolas Dalby ()

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Blaydes” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.