Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall staredown video from UFC London weigh ins

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held its ceremonial weigh ins for the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, taking place this Sat. (July 23, 2022) from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Watch a full replay of today’s scale-tipping festivities right here.

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Some of the top athletes from this weekend’s fight card came face-to-face at the conclusion of the event, including Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, who will face off in the headlining bout. Also, Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt got up close and personal during their staredown, as did Alexander Gustafsson and Nikita Krylov, as well as Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis.

Watch all three staredowns embedded below.

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Blaydes” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

