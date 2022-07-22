Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall staredown video from UFC London weigh ins

We've got a MASSIVE main event on our hands @RazorBlaydes265 vs @AspinallMMA [ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 3pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/i9sAGs0KJ8

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held its ceremonial weigh ins for the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+, taking place this Sat. (July 23, 2022) from inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Watch a full replay of today’s scale-tipping festivities right here.

Some of the top athletes from this weekend’s fight card came face-to-face at the conclusion of the event, including Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, who will face off in the headlining bout. Also, Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt got up close and personal during their staredown, as did Alexander Gustafsson and Nikita Krylov, as well as Jack Hermansson and Chris Curtis.

Watch all three staredowns embedded below.

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

And don't forget The Joker!



@JackTheJokerMMA gets a different dance partner, but @ActionMan513 is more than ready to step in! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/R6POtsKMAh — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 22, 2022

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

YOU ALREADY KNOW, LAD.



@TheUFCBaddy took the roof off last time and promises an epic celebration if he can get past @JoJo_MonkeyKing! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/sFNwgqhB7X — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 22, 2022

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Nikita Krylov

Nothing left to do now except fight!

