With the UFC London early weigh ins already bagged and tagged, the promotion will call back all 26 fighters for the ceremonial festivities at 12 p.m. ET, streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above, their final appearances before the “Blaydes vs. Aspinall”-led fight card on ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., July 23) inside O2 Arena in London, England.

Get complete early weigh-in text results and video right here.

Headlining the ESPN+ fight card is the Heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Blaydes is in search of his third straight win and a potential spot in the Top 3 with a win over Aspinall, who has yet to taste defeat inside the Octagon, winning all five of his fights, four via first round stoppage.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.