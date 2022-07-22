 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC London ceremonial weigh-in video: Staredowns, face offs and more | Blaydes vs. Aspinall

By Adam Guillen Jr.
With the UFC London early weigh ins already bagged and tagged, the promotion will call back all 26 fighters for the ceremonial festivities at 12 p.m. ET, streaming LIVE in the embedded video player above, their final appearances before the “Blaydes vs. Aspinall”-led fight card on ESPN+ tomorrow night (Sat., July 23) inside O2 Arena in London, England.

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

Headlining the ESPN+ fight card is the Heavyweight showdown between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. Blaydes is in search of his third straight win and a potential spot in the Top 3 with a win over Aspinall, who has yet to taste defeat inside the Octagon, winning all five of his fights, four via first round stoppage.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Blaydes vs. Aspinall” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.

