UFC 280 press conference live stream | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Some of the stars from the scheduled UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is set to go down on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will be on hand in London, England, this afternoon (Fri., July 22, 2022) for a special pre-fight press conference to promote the stacked show.

Among them will be former Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, who will battle Islam Makhachev for the vacant title in the five-round main event. Also on hand will be Sean O’Malley, who will take a huge step up to face off against former Bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, in a three-round affair. Rounding out the guests is Belal Muhammad, who will battle undefeated (15-0, 5-0 UFC) Sean Brady in a pivotal Welterweight bout.

The trio will take the stage to field questions from the media (and perhaps a few from the fans) prior to the UFC London weigh-ins starting at 11 a.m. ET, and you can follow along in the embedded video player above.

Soon after the conference concludes, stick around to see Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, Alexander Gustafsson, and the rest of the fighters from UFC London weigh-in ahead of the ESPN+-streamed event inside the famed O2 Arena.

