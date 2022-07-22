Bellator 283 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Lima vs. Jackson’

Bellator 283 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., July 22, 2022) from inside Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash., featuring a Welterweight fight between former division champion, Douglas Lima, taking on rising contender, Jason Jackson. In further action, Sidney Outlaw will battle Tofiq Musayev in a Lightweight title eliminator fight.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” and then transition to Showtime at 10 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 283) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 283 QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

155 lbs.: Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev

155 lbs.: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

170 lbs.: Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

125 lbs.: Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates - Bates via split decision

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

155 lbs.: Bryan Nuro vs. Archie Colgan - Colgan via third-round knockout

145 lbs.: Kevin Boehm vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Related Injured Pitbull Out Of Bellator 283

BELLATOR 283 PLAY-BY-PLAY

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Finale Result:

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Finale Result:

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Finale Result:

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Finale Result:

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Finale Result:

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.