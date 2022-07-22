Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Sean Strickland has always been a loose cannon outside of the cage, but the middleweight contender is scaring some fight fans with the way he’s handling his recent knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276 earlier this month.

Strickland was riding a five-fight win streak in the middleweight division before biting the bullet and accepting a fight with Pereira. While Strickland is a solid striking in his own right Pereira is a former two-division GLORY kickboxing champion who is famous for being the only fighter to ever knockout UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. As expected, Strickland stood and exchanged with Pereira at UFC 276, which allowed “Poatan” to score a devastating first-round knockout finish and line himself up for a title fight with Adesanya.

We are now a few weeks removed from the fight and Strickland can’t seem to get a hold of himself. During a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland revealed that his recent knockout loss could turn him to drugs and a life on the streets.

“You know Schmo, I’m going through some hard f—king times, man,” he said. “You see the beard, the hair, you know? I might start doing drugs, I might start drinking a little bit — live under a f—king bridge. That’s kinda how I feel right now.”

Hopefully Strickland is just talking for shock value like he sometimes does because he’s too talented to throw away a life of professional fighting.

Insomnia

Chris Curtis is on the prowl in London.

London Tinder is...interesting lol — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 21, 2022

More from Curtis as he prepares for UFC London’s co-main event.

Chris Curtis will walk out to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ in honour of Darren Till this weekend inside the O2 Arena.



[per @DennisKornman]



Curtis sure knows how to please the fans! #UFCLondon #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/gk1gHCokYz — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) July 21, 2022

I believe this is an old clip but worth a share.

Jon Jones and Mike Tyson the two baddest men on the planet pic.twitter.com/AWWyxoc5OY — Shore’s Load (@_MMAMindset) July 21, 2022

This is genius.

"I wanna teabag him like it's Modern Warfare 2.



I wanna squat as close to his head as I possibly can... like I'm on Modern Warfare 2." - @theufcbaddy pic.twitter.com/kmVa3syeML — Full Squad Gaming (@fullsquadgaming) July 21, 2022

Should we believe that Alexander Gustafsson is really back?

“This is my division”



A reignited @alexthemauler returns for UFC London… and he has never lost on British soil



Watch the full interview on YouTube now ▶️ #UFCLondon | Saturday, 6PM | BT Sport 1 HD — #UFCLondon on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 21, 2022

Lorenz Larkin fired his shot!

Lorenz Larkin sees a downside to "f****** YouTubers" in combat sports



More from @MikeHeck_JR https://t.co/1BPEY7wXJZ pic.twitter.com/K7hZNP0pnA — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 21, 2022

Still scary despite being six months out from a return.

Loving the Prison Break callout.

Humanizing Athletes: Muhammad Mokaev



Muhammad lists some of his favorite things ahead of his fight this weekend at #UFCLondon. pic.twitter.com/7wMp56CHDc — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 20, 2022

This video is tremendous.

Amazing song choice pic.twitter.com/ABKLIf2WGd — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) July 21, 2022

Love seeing this type of stuff. MMA comes full circle quite a bit.

Michael Chandler will stop at nothing to get his chance at Conor McGregor. This is about the 15th callout in the past two years. Have to respect the persistence.

Michael Chandler is eyeing the biggest fight in MMA



https://t.co/vdQcvocsAw pic.twitter.com/c7eCfr5T8H — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 21, 2022

Vitor Belfort’s son, Davi, has reclassified for the class of 2024. The high school football standout had already received interest from Alabama and other prestigious NCAA landing spots. Full story HERE.

“The ’24 class is the one I’m supposed to be in so I’m excited to compete with the other guys in my class,” Belfort told 247Sports. “It’s going to speed up the recruiting process for me but I’ve already had some really good talks with a lot of the college coaches recruiting me and they’re excited about the move for me as well.”

BANGER ALERT!

Mike Tyson doing some MMA commentary? Okay.

Jorge Masvidal is officially a world traveler.

You can always count on the great Georges St-Pierre to drop some random scientific knowledge.

Here is the video of Li Jingliang losing his Chinese flag at UFC Long Island.

They ripped the Chinese flag away from Li Jingliang pic.twitter.com/9kB5Dm3e1d — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) July 21, 2022

Is “Ronald MethDonald” the best nickname Henry Cejudo has come up with?

Hey @SugaSeanMMA, I thought we were going to fight? But I get it, @PetrYanUFC is a more winnable opponent for you.



Here's some free advice Ronald MethDonald I think you have a chance to win if you use your grappling



Full breakdown on my YouTube: https://t.co/ZktUYY56Ew pic.twitter.com/Md7hKMArQu — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 21, 2022

