Watch Bellator 283: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Lima vs. Jackson

Bellator 283 is set to go down later TONIGHT (July 22, 2022) inside Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington featuring a Welterweight fight between ex-division king, Douglas Lima, taking on Jason Jackson. In other action, Sidney Outlaw battles Tofiq Musayev, while Usman Nurmagomedov returns to face off against Chris Gonzalez.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 283 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 283’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 7 p.m. ET:

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

125 lbs.: Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

155 lbs.: Bryan Nuro vs. Archie Colgan

145 lbs.: Kevin Boehm vs. Akhmed Magomedov

