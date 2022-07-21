Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington 911 call audio leaked: ‘Send a bunch of units’

Audio from the 911 call following Jorge Masvidal’s alleged sucker punching of Colby Covington outside Papi Steakhouse in Miami, Florida has been released.

TMZ Sports acquired the audio today (Thurs., July 21, 2022) where a request for “a bunch of, or a few units” is heard being made to arrive on the scene. While Covington’s name wasn’t heard, Masvidal’s was.

The incident took place a few weeks after the two top Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight contenders battled it out inside the Octagon at UFC 272 in March 2022. “Chaos” ultimately walked away as the man who got the last laugh, securing victory via a majorly one-sided unanimous decision (watch highlights). However, the real chaos evidently came later that month.

Masvidal allegedly snuck up on his former best friend and teammate outside the restaurant, sucker punching him while wearing a mask and hood. Covington claimed that the attack caused a broken tooth, brain damage, and damage to his $90,000 Rolex watch. Masvidal has since been charged with two felonies and has pleaded not guilty.

While he hasn’t gone into too much detail about the alleged incident since it happened, Masvidal has made brief comments stating how he and Covington come from “different places” and that he’s never one to tolerate disrespect toward one's family. The loss for Masvidal extended his current skid to three.

Masvidal’s next trial date for the alleged Covington assault is set for Aug. 29, 2022.