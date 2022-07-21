Jon Jones: ‘Tiny’ Curtis Blaydes sounds ‘ridiculous,’ encourages to stop ‘hating on me’

Jon Jones doesn’t quite agree with Curtis Blaydes’ expectations of him in the Heavyweight division.

Recently speaking on the idea of Jones versus former Heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic, with MMA Fighting, Blaydes shared how he expects Jones’ lack of knockout power and experience at Heavyweight to be a key factor. Ultimately, “Razor” would favor Miocic in the match-up if it came to fruition.

Today (Thurs., July 21, 2022), Jones offered up his thoughts on the take and wholeheartedly finds it nonsensical.

“Jon doesn’t have one-punch knockout power or five-round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe,” Jones tweeted. “Bro you literally sound ridiculous.

“Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now,” he added. “I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work”

While Jones has scored knockouts as a Light Heavyweight competitor throughout his illustrious 28-fight career, he’s either majorly outpointed opponents en route to decision victories or pounded them out on the ground.

As alluded to by Jones, Blaydes returns to action this weekend (Sat., July 23, 2022) in UFC London’s main event against Tom Aspinall. Meanwhile, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world continues to await Jones’ highly-anticipated Heavyweight debut that he’s teased since early 2020 when he vacated his 205-pound crown.

