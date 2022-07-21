Brian Ortega issues health update following ‘72 hour rule,’ vows to make UFC return ‘as soon as I can’

Two-time UFC title challenger Brian Ortega has been off social media and keeping to himself over the last few days, part of his “72 hour” mental health break that helps the 29 year-old “T-City” recover when he feels low or suffers a major setback.

Like a technical knockout loss at UFC Long Island, for example.

“Sorry to keep you guys waiting, just been a rough couple of days and I had to wrap my head around all this,” Ortega told his Instagram followers. “I have a 72 hour rule where I just keep to myself when I feel low and pick myself up. I repeat, I was never in any submission danger, I grabbed my own hand and pulled my arm out to begin to pass to a more dominant position and it was then where a freak accident happened and I yanked my shoulder out of its socket.”

Ortega (15-3, 1 NC) suffered a separated shoulder in the opening round of his Yair Rodriguez headliner last weekend on ABC, which marked his second straight defeat and his third loss across his last four fights, two of which were contested for the 145-pound title.

“This was something I had no control of,” Ortega continued. “As for the fight, it was starting to shape up to be one hell of a war and things got cut short and for that I’m sorry. Nothing but respect to (Yair Rodriguez). I know we will run this one back and give the world a proper Mexican showdown! Thank you guys for your love and support, I will now see the damage , and make a solid plan to get to you guys as soon as I can. Thank you.”

As for Rodriguez, the 14-3 (1 NC) “El Pantera” dismissed talk of an interim title fight opposite fellow top contender Josh Emmett and instead plans to wait for his shot at reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, however long that might take.