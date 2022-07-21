Latest UFC 280 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi

Event: UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev”
Date: Sat., Oct. 22, 2022
Location: Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC 280 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for vacant lightweight title
UFC 280 PPV Co-Main Event On ESPN+:
135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw
UFC 280 PPV Main Card On ESPN+, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:
170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad
135 lbs.: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
