ONE 159 preview (Pt. 2)

ONE 159 is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday night. The event will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between current champion Reinier de Ridder and former champion Vitaly Bigdash. With a couple of bouts being scrapped on fight week there are now 11 fights on the card:

For part one of our preview click here.

Muay Thai: Muangthai PKSaenchaigym vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Bantamweight)

Muangthai PKSaenchaigym is very good with his elbows which makes him extremely dangerous in close range situations. He’s coming off a devastating first round TKO loss to Liam Harrison, who he knocked down twice, and will be determined to bounce back with a win here.

Bokang Masunyane vs. Hiroba Minowa (Strawweight)

Bokang Masunyane (8-1) is a wrestler who met his match in Jarred Brooks. The South African normally looks to take opponents down but did score a very impressive head kick KO last year.

Hiroba Minowa (13-3) is very light on his feet with lots of lateral movement but likes to take opponents down, just like his opponent he is coming off a loss to Brooks and this fight pits wrestler against wrestler again.

Muay Thai: Janet Todd (c) vs Lara Fernandez (For atomweight title)

Janet Todd has competed more in kickboxing than Muay Thai since signing with ONE Championship. She uses straight punches and low kicks and can throw in the odd head kick to devastating effect.

Lara Fernandez is a promotional newcomer. She likes to come in with hooks and leaves gaps with an opponent of Todd’s calibre will probably be able to exploit.

Reinier de Ridder (c) vs. Vitaly Bigdash (For middleweight title)

Reinier de Ridder (15-0) holds black belts in judo and BJJ and is the tallest fighter in the division. The Dutchman is an expert at getting his opponents down and wrapping them up in those long limbs to secure a submission.

Vitaly Bigdash (12-2) is entitled to feel he is more well rounded than de Ridder. He can grapple and wrestle but has some impressive KO wins on his record, whether he can live with the Dutch giang on the ground will be the real question here.

The entire ONE 159 fight card will be available to view free in some territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

