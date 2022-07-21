 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Heavyweights should be terrified that Tom Aspinall has only shown ‘10 percent of my game’

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night 204-London 2022

Tom Aspinall is still a relative mystery heading into his main event clash with fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes this coming weekend at UFC London. That’s because Aspinall’s time inside of the Octagon has been limited thus far and his past fights haven’t presented him with the opportunity to show off every wrinkle in his game.

During UFC London’s media day on Wednesday, Aspinall claimed that he has only displayed 10 percent of his entire mixed martial arts (MMA) arsenal. Considering the surging English fighter is 5-0 inside of the Octagon with key wins over Alexander Volkov and Andrei Arlovski this should be downright scary to any opposing heavyweight.

“I just have so much that I’ve not shown, and people don’t know what to expect. No one’s got any idea. Curtis, or anyone else in the heavyweight division, doesn’t know what I bring to the table, because I’ve not shown it yet,” said Aspinall. “I’ve shown 10 percent of my game, because my octagon time is so short. No one has really seen what I can really do. So I have so much that nobody knows about, which is a massive advantage to me.”

Aspinall, who turned 29 this past April, could be one win away from a UFC heavyweight title. If he’s able to defeat Blaydes in front of a raucous U.K. crowd this weekend on ESPN+ then he may line himself up for some UFC gold. That would be quite incredible considering he made his Octagon debut just under two years ago and has only seen a second round once.

“I’m a winner. That’s what I care about. I want to win,” he said. “Don’t care how I win, but I’m a fierce, fierce competitor. I’m fiercely competitive, and I’m trying to win. That’s it.”

