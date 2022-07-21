Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Tom Aspinall is still a relative mystery heading into his main event clash with fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes this coming weekend at UFC London. That’s because Aspinall’s time inside of the Octagon has been limited thus far and his past fights haven’t presented him with the opportunity to show off every wrinkle in his game.

During UFC London’s media day on Wednesday, Aspinall claimed that he has only displayed 10 percent of his entire mixed martial arts (MMA) arsenal. Considering the surging English fighter is 5-0 inside of the Octagon with key wins over Alexander Volkov and Andrei Arlovski this should be downright scary to any opposing heavyweight.

“I just have so much that I’ve not shown, and people don’t know what to expect. No one’s got any idea. Curtis, or anyone else in the heavyweight division, doesn’t know what I bring to the table, because I’ve not shown it yet,” said Aspinall. “I’ve shown 10 percent of my game, because my octagon time is so short. No one has really seen what I can really do. So I have so much that nobody knows about, which is a massive advantage to me.”

Aspinall, who turned 29 this past April, could be one win away from a UFC heavyweight title. If he’s able to defeat Blaydes in front of a raucous U.K. crowd this weekend on ESPN+ then he may line himself up for some UFC gold. That would be quite incredible considering he made his Octagon debut just under two years ago and has only seen a second round once.

“I’m a winner. That’s what I care about. I want to win,” he said. “Don’t care how I win, but I’m a fierce, fierce competitor. I’m fiercely competitive, and I’m trying to win. That’s it.”

Paddy is ramping up the trash talk ahead of UFC London this weekend.

“My nan is dead and she’d finish him”



WHAT. A. LINE. Saturday can’t come soon enough @theufcbaddy pic.twitter.com/5CSmREenbT — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 20, 2022

Khamzat is relentless and a love it!

Charles Oliveira is feeling confident everywhere against Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira isn't afraid to go to the ground with Islam Makhachev



More from @guicruzzz https://t.co/0TIpwhpOnx pic.twitter.com/bQ4eKLECP5 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 20, 2022

Umar Nurmagomedov calling his shot for Ricky Simon in Abu Dhabi.

Certainly not a good look for Tom Aspinall here. Change anything for you?

Tom Aspinall talking about Curtis Blaydes 10 months ago.



(Via @OnPointMMA) pic.twitter.com/xpb5Yk2tk6 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 20, 2022

It’s happening.

.@SugaSeanMMA announced during an interview with @Realrclark25 that he will fight @PetrYanUFC next at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/MDiRGLZNuW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 20, 2022

Dem fighting words!

The moment @Gervontaa called my Parents “retarded looking” my eyes fixed on making those words cost him, Yeah it was years ago something’s you don’t forget, you will eat that disrespect. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 20, 2022

Will Daniel Cormier’s butt ever stop hurting?

The Burns Bros. with a throwback for the ages!

Happy Birthday to my brother @GilbertDurinho, love you mlk!

pic.twitter.com/vPzeChlGif — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) July 20, 2022

Good god this card is too good to be true.

Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Sterling vs. Dillashaw

Yan vs. O’Malley

Dariush vs. Gamrot

Muhammad vs. Brady



UFC 280 is ridiculous. ‍ — MMA mania (@mmamania) July 21, 2022

Former UFC champion Johny Hendricks going to battle against FOX News.

Find another model! She’s cute, but she loves cops. Her dad is one @JesseBWatters #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0z0Ir5Sl7W — Johny Hendricks (@JohnyHendricks) July 20, 2022

Is Molly McCann the “Elbow Queen?”

Dillon Danis tries way too hard.

Big words…who is going to make the next move? pic.twitter.com/mikFrr3YKy — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2022

Of course Tyson Fury is already looking to come out of retirement.

Some of these are brutal.

Wait. Donald Cerrone is an American?

Here’s Paddy Pimblett knocking out Conor McGregor!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Big knockdown at Invicta FC 48.

Auttumn Norton with a huge left hook for the knockdown as Maria Djukic recovers! #InvictaFC48



Watch LIVE on @AXSTV and YouTube: https://t.co/IpE3voHDQZ pic.twitter.com/PMdu7yEhrc — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) July 21, 2022

Don’t know why but dudes seem to be getting knocked out a little easier in sand. Thoughts?

New MMA org just dropped. Sand ring. Phenomenal stuff. pic.twitter.com/UBj3MxymjW — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 19, 2022

Solid submission at Invicta.

Wow. Almost got this finish.

Should have tried to recover bro.

