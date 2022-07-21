Welcome to Midnight Mania!
Tom Aspinall is still a relative mystery heading into his main event clash with fellow heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes this coming weekend at UFC London. That’s because Aspinall’s time inside of the Octagon has been limited thus far and his past fights haven’t presented him with the opportunity to show off every wrinkle in his game.
During UFC London’s media day on Wednesday, Aspinall claimed that he has only displayed 10 percent of his entire mixed martial arts (MMA) arsenal. Considering the surging English fighter is 5-0 inside of the Octagon with key wins over Alexander Volkov and Andrei Arlovski this should be downright scary to any opposing heavyweight.
“I just have so much that I’ve not shown, and people don’t know what to expect. No one’s got any idea. Curtis, or anyone else in the heavyweight division, doesn’t know what I bring to the table, because I’ve not shown it yet,” said Aspinall. “I’ve shown 10 percent of my game, because my octagon time is so short. No one has really seen what I can really do. So I have so much that nobody knows about, which is a massive advantage to me.”
Aspinall, who turned 29 this past April, could be one win away from a UFC heavyweight title. If he’s able to defeat Blaydes in front of a raucous U.K. crowd this weekend on ESPN+ then he may line himself up for some UFC gold. That would be quite incredible considering he made his Octagon debut just under two years ago and has only seen a second round once.
“I’m a winner. That’s what I care about. I want to win,” he said. “Don’t care how I win, but I’m a fierce, fierce competitor. I’m fiercely competitive, and I’m trying to win. That’s it.”
Insomnia
Paddy is ramping up the trash talk ahead of UFC London this weekend.
“My nan is dead and she’d finish him”— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 20, 2022
WHAT. A. LINE. Saturday can’t come soon enough @theufcbaddy pic.twitter.com/5CSmREenbT
Khamzat is relentless and a love it!
July 20, 2022
Charles Oliveira is feeling confident everywhere against Islam Makhachev.
Charles Oliveira isn't afraid to go to the ground with Islam Makhachev— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 20, 2022
More from @guicruzzz https://t.co/0TIpwhpOnx pic.twitter.com/bQ4eKLECP5
Umar Nurmagomedov calling his shot for Ricky Simon in Abu Dhabi.
I see #UFC280 getting hot @RickySimonUFC what do you think if we share octagon in Abu Dhabi?!@danawhite @seanshelby @AliAbdelaziz00— Umar Nurmagomedov (@UNmgdv) July 20, 2022
Certainly not a good look for Tom Aspinall here. Change anything for you?
Tom Aspinall talking about Curtis Blaydes 10 months ago.— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 20, 2022
(Via @OnPointMMA) pic.twitter.com/xpb5Yk2tk6
It’s happening.
.@SugaSeanMMA announced during an interview with @Realrclark25 that he will fight @PetrYanUFC next at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi pic.twitter.com/MDiRGLZNuW— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 20, 2022
Dem fighting words!
The moment @Gervontaa called my Parents “retarded looking” my eyes fixed on making those words cost him, Yeah it was years ago something’s you don’t forget, you will eat that disrespect.— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 20, 2022
Will Daniel Cormier’s butt ever stop hurting?
DC "can’t let go" of Jon Jones’ drug test failures.— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 20, 2022
https://t.co/2voXPQkdEV pic.twitter.com/E3Ca3elJTe
The Burns Bros. with a throwback for the ages!
Happy Birthday to my brother @GilbertDurinho, love you mlk!— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) July 20, 2022
pic.twitter.com/vPzeChlGif
Good god this card is too good to be true.
Oliveira vs. Makhachev— MMA mania (@mmamania) July 21, 2022
Sterling vs. Dillashaw
Yan vs. O’Malley
Dariush vs. Gamrot
Muhammad vs. Brady
UFC 280 is ridiculous.
Former UFC champion Johny Hendricks going to battle against FOX News.
Find another model! She’s cute, but she loves cops. Her dad is one @JesseBWatters #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0z0Ir5Sl7W— Johny Hendricks (@JohnyHendricks) July 20, 2022
Is Molly McCann the “Elbow Queen?”
Absolute from @MeatballMolly— UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2022
[ #UFCLondon | Saturday | Prelims 12pm ET | Main Card 3pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Tsrenh8NUh
Dillon Danis tries way too hard.
Big words…who is going to make the next move? pic.twitter.com/mikFrr3YKy— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2022
Of course Tyson Fury is already looking to come out of retirement.
Some of these are brutal.
Wait. Donald Cerrone is an American?
Here’s Paddy Pimblett knocking out Conor McGregor!
Slips, rips, and KO clips
Big knockdown at Invicta FC 48.
Auttumn Norton with a huge left hook for the knockdown as Maria Djukic recovers! #InvictaFC48— Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) July 21, 2022
Watch LIVE on @AXSTV and YouTube: https://t.co/IpE3voHDQZ pic.twitter.com/PMdu7yEhrc
Don’t know why but dudes seem to be getting knocked out a little easier in sand. Thoughts?
New MMA org just dropped. Sand ring. Phenomenal stuff. pic.twitter.com/UBj3MxymjW— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 19, 2022
Solid submission at Invicta.
An emotional @AmberMLeibrock gets the rear-naked choke finish!— Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) July 21, 2022
Watch #InvictaFC48 LIVE on @AXSTV and YouTube: https://t.co/IpE3voHDQZ pic.twitter.com/nhsCJgkYoE
Wow. Almost got this finish.
#InvictaFC48 pic.twitter.com/2HzNoyiO6V— Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) July 21, 2022
Should have tried to recover bro.
Random Land
Dead.
Block or charge?— FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 21, 2022
(via @mongoliciouss) pic.twitter.com/lGTuVPUN44
Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness and random chaos is always on the way.
Loading comments...