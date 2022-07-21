Live: Bellator 283 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Lima vs. Jackson

Bellator 283 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., July 22, 2022) live from inside Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. Headlining the event will be a Welterweight fight between former division champion, Douglas Lima, taking on surging contender, Jason Jackson. In the co-main event, Sidney Outlaw will face off against Tofiq Musayev.

The early weigh-ins will take place today (July 21, 2022) behind closed doors, and a ceremonial event will be streamed at 3 p.m. ET in the video player above. Meanwhile, official results from the early morning weigh-in session will be posted below as they roll in:

Related Injured Pitbull Out Of Bellator 283

170 lbs.: Douglas Lima () vs. Jason Jackson ()

155 lbs.: Sidney Outlaw () vs. Tofiq Musayev ()

155 lbs.: Usman Nurmagomedov () vs. Chris Gonzalez ()

170 lbs.: Lorenz Larkin () vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov ()

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin () vs. Marcelo Golm ()

185 lbs.: Romero Cotton () vs. Dalton Rosta ()

155 lbs.: Gadzhi Rabadanov () vs. Bobby King ()

125 lbs.: Veta Arteaga () vs. Vanessa Porto ()

135 lbs.: Jaylon Bates () vs. Mark Coates ()

170 lbs.: Roman Faraldo () vs. Luis Iniguez ()

155 lbs.: Justin Montalvo () vs. Archie Colgan ()

145 lbs.: Kai Kamaka III () vs. Akhmed Magomedov ()

170 lbs.: Ethan Hughes () vs. Kevin Hand ()

MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator 283 tomorrow evening on Showtime right here. To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.

See you then!