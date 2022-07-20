Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot added to stacked UFC 280

Another massive fight has been added to UFC 280 when the promotion returns to Fight Island.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the news today (Weds., July 20, 2022) that the Oct. 22, 2022, pay-per-view (PPV) event will now play host to a pivotal Lightweight contender bout pitting No. 6-ranked Beneil Dariush against No. 9-ranked Mateusz Gamrot.

“Winner fights for the belt,” Dariush said via Okamoto. “I’m definitely happy with the matchup. I just want to fight the best.”

Despite Dariush expected to be realigned with top contender, Islam Makhachev, after UFC President, Dana White, continued to express interest in the match-up, the two are now headed in different directions while still fighting on the same card. Dariush versus Makhachev was originally set to take place in Feb. 2022 before a leg injury forced Dariush out of the contest. A win for Dariush in this upcoming fight will extend his current streak to eight.

On the other end of the equation, the former Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki (KSW) champion, Gamrot, has also gained a great deal of momentum since joining UFC’s roster. “Gamer” most recently competed in his first main event in the promotion, defeating Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (watch highlights) at UFC Vegas 57 late last month (June 25, 2022). Gamrot rides a four-fight win streak and can get himself directly into title contention by halting Dariush.

Similar to UFC 276 earlier this month (July 2, 2022), UFC 280 may very well be showcasing an unofficial tournament between the Lightweights as the vacant title will be decided at the end of the night.

The current line-up can be seen below.

155lbs.: Vacant title bout - Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

135lbs.: (C) Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

170lbs.: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

135lbs.: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

155lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot