Alexander Gustafsson declares light heavyweight ‘my division’ ahead of return at UFC London

Alexander Gustafsson is coming home to 205 pounds at UFC London this weekend (Sat., July 23, 2022).

A three-time UFC Light Heavyweight title challenger, Gustaffson’s last time out came in his Heavyweight debut against former UFC champion, Fabricio Werdum, in July 2020. Unfortunately for “The Mauler,” things didn’t go his way, suffering defeat via a first-round armbar submission (watch highlights). The loss extended his current skid to three.

Regardless, Gustafsson is feeling good and ready to return against Nikita Krylov in London, England where he’s 2-0, last scoring a technical knockout win over Jimi Manuwa in March 2014.

“It’s my division, so feeling good to be back,” Gustafsson said at UFC London media day (h/t MMA Junkie). “My body feels good and that’s it. It’s my division.”

Although he hasn’t won since May 2017, Gustafsson’s last two victories have only gotten more impressive in hindsight. Headlining UFC Stockholm that year, Gustafsson put on a show, defeating now-former champion, Glover Teixeira, via fifth-round knockout. Directly prior, he outwrestled the champion before Teixeira, Jan Blachowicz, en route to a unanimous decision.

Even though the 35-year-old looked for a fresh start at Heavyweight that didn’t pan out, he has no regrets about how things went in his last appearance.

“Not at all,” Gustafsson said of regretting trying out Heavyweight. “A fight’s a fight, and I felt the Heavyweight division, and I was feeling very comfortable in the Heavyweight division, but I’ve always been in the Light Heavyweight division, so that’s my division. So I’m back.

“I felt strong as a Heavyweight,” he continued. “The fight ended up as it did, but I felt strong. I felt fast for being a Heavyweight, and also I’m a pretty big Light Heavyweight, so it was good. But the Light Heavyweight division has always been there, it’s always where I’ve been fighting, competing. I feel great to be back. I’m excited to be back, and it’s been a while.”

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC London fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC London: “Aspinall vs. Blaydes” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.