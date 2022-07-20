 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staredowns! Blaydes-Aspinall, Pimblett-Leavitt face off ahead of UFC London (Video)

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event, taking place this Sat. afternoon (July 23) at O2 Arena in London, England. Leading the charge will be heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, who battle for prime real estate in the 265-pound title picture.

HERE WE GO AGAIN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to O2 Arena in London, England, on Sat., July 23, 2022, for the second time this calendar year with a pivotal Heavyweight showdown between red-hot British standout, Tom Aspinall (No. 6), looking to punch his ticket to a future title fight at the expense of perennial division contender, Curtis Blaydes (No. 4). In UFC London’s co-main event, Jack Hermansson locks horns with Chris Curtis (not Darren Till), while local fan favorites Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann and Alexander Gustafsson, among others, also see action inside the Octagon.

In the UFC London co-main event, middleweight mainstay Jack Hermansson collides with 185-pound “Action Man” Chris Curtis, who stepped in on short notice after “The Joker’s” original opponent, Darren Till, was felled by injury. In addition, rising lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett returns to battle “Contender Series” standout Jordan Leavitt.

Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Paul Craig and Volkan Oezdemir throw leather at light heavyweight, the same division where two-time title challenger Alexander Gustafsson returns to hook ‘em up with 205-pound “Miner” Nikita Krylov.

