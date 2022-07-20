Staredowns! Blaydes-Aspinall, Pimblett-Leavitt face off ahead of UFC London (Video)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held a special pre-fight media day for the upcoming UFC London mixed martial arts (MMA) event, taking place this Sat. afternoon (July 23) at O2 Arena in London, England. Leading the charge will be heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall, who battle for prime real estate in the 265-pound title picture.

Watch them come face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s media festivities.

Your main event!



Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall this Saturday at #UFCLondon!! pic.twitter.com/uepMBk3gNu — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 20, 2022

In the UFC London co-main event, middleweight mainstay Jack Hermansson collides with 185-pound “Action Man” Chris Curtis, who stepped in on short notice after “The Joker’s” original opponent, Darren Till, was felled by injury. In addition, rising lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett returns to battle “Contender Series” standout Jordan Leavitt.

Check out their media day staredowns below:

Your #UFCLondon co-main!



Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis square off at media day! pic.twitter.com/aGX720Hquj — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 20, 2022

First Face Off!



Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt just squared off at #UFCLondon media day! pic.twitter.com/nYl7XklCba — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 20, 2022

Elsewhere on the ESPN+ fight card, Paul Craig and Volkan Oezdemir throw leather at light heavyweight, the same division where two-time title challenger Alexander Gustafsson returns to hook ‘em up with 205-pound “Miner” Nikita Krylov.

For the latest UFC London fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.