Video: Amanda Nunes chases Julianna Pena after TUF 30 staredown — ‘Now you don’t wanna talk!’

Things got between @VenezuelanVixen & @Amanda_Leoa on The Ultimate Fighter season finale

Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) officially wrapped on Tuesday (July 19) with the finals set for both the men’s heavyweight and women’s flyweight divisions.

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena coached against former 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes and both ladies came face-to-face after the last fight of the season.

“Lioness” wasn’t satisfied with Pena’s nonchalant approach to their staredown and chased “The Venezuelan Vixen” out of the cage and onto the floor.

“Now you don’t wanna talk? Funny, you talk on the Internet behind my back and now in my face you don’t say one word,” Nunes shouted.

“What do I need to say?” Pena responded. “The work speaks for itself.”

Pena and Nunes will rematch for the bantamweight title atop the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) event on July 30 in Dallas, while the TUF finals will be held as part of the UFC Vegas 59 card the following week in “Sin City.”