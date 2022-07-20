Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. may be at odds entering their pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match next month at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but the two boxers share the same outlook on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president, Dana White. Let’s just say neither fighter has great things to say about the controversial UFC frontman.

Last weekend at UFC Long Island’s post-fight presser (watch HERE), White questioned Paul’s motive for picking Rahman Jr. to fight after his original opponent, Tommy Fury, was forced out of their bout. Rahman Jr. has a solid professional record at 12-1, but he’s coming off a knockout loss to James Morrison back in April. White wondered why Paul, who he has criticized publicly before, picked the loser of that fight instead of the winner.

Rahman Jr., who is the son of a former heavyweight world champion, didn’t appreciate White’s comments about his last fight and whether or not he is a viable opponent for “Problem Child.” During a recent interview with The DAZN Boxing Show (via DAZN), Rahman Jr. made it perfectly clear what he thought about the UFC president.

“First of all, I wasn’t knocked out, I got stopped, I was on my feet,” Rahman Jr. said.

“Dana White could put anyone in there with me, Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, the retired dude Randy Couture, I would destroy them, he knows that.

“He’s not going to put any of his fighters with me so I don’t put much weight on what he said. He doesn’t want his fighters fighting boxers anyway, and I can get in a cage with these guys too. I’m a real fighter.”

Rahman Jr. believes White would completely change his outlook if the two were ever to meet face-to-face.

“He would never talk to me like that to my face,” he said.

“He is one of the fakest people in combat sports, so I’m actually glad that Jake Paul has been exposing him as far as how fake he is in the combat sports world.”

Insomnia

I believe him.

Chimaev has a plan in mind against Diaz at #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/T6976nOibS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2022

Sorry, Nate. Had to do it.

Nate Diaz in his corner right before landing a massive Stockton Slap and a "Fuck You": pic.twitter.com/WnYMhchai1 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) July 19, 2022

If Nate Diaz pulled this off he would certainly lose his lucrative UFC pension, right?

What if Nate as a final fuck you did this pic.twitter.com/NqhVZTE6aT — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 20, 2022

Did Jake Paul really refer to Khamzat as “fake Khabib?”

Betr believe I’m putting my money on Nate Diaz to win versus fake Khabib — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 20, 2022

Conor McGregor fans really think he’s cutting to lightweight and NOT going to have cardio issues?

You almost can’t even see Sean Brady’s body in this UFC 280 fan poster. #InkLife

This is...interesting.

Solid work from “The Diamond.”

Yair Rodriguez is putting the heat on the champ.

Hey @alexvolkanovski let’s make it easy.

You gonna try and skip me again like last time or we doing it for real?

You know I’m next, everyone does.

Let’s close the year at Vegas, or we can do it in your home country

Speedy recovery champ see you soon!

Australia Mexico pic.twitter.com/La0kSrZTz2 — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) July 19, 2022

We need more of this.

Things are heating up between Peña and Nunes ahead of their rematch



Stream the newest episode of #TUF30 on @ESPNPlus ▶️ https://t.co/KXe1XHyFHT pic.twitter.com/nK6vtR2Bop — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2022

“Baby Shark” goes H.AM.!

I feel like Henry Cejudo has been talking about becoming a three-division UFC champion since like 2005.

Triple C has big plans for his UFC return



(via @marcraimondi) pic.twitter.com/OxZYfJYiNM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Nearly sent him through the ropes.

DAMN!



Qasham Mammadov with a knockout of the year contender against Majid Shahriyari at Loca Fight Club. pic.twitter.com/NEuZ1D3M1P — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) July 19, 2022

What a right!

These Refs take AAU Basketball VERY Seriously pic.twitter.com/wjjnaepIyr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2022

Fighting at the Home Run Derby should mean life in prison.

AT THE HOME RUN DERBY BRO pic.twitter.com/4ayige61Yf — MaskedClint (@MaskedClint77) July 19, 2022

Random Land

I don’t understand how people do this and not choke on pounds of sand. I’m impressed.

Do you try to catch this ball?

This dude would get a Molly McCann spinning elbow right to the head.

This man’s eBay store is down bad pic.twitter.com/wOIGxG1yOU — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 19, 2022

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness and random chaos is always on the way.