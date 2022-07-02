One of the biggest cards of the year will unfold this evening (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be led by two exciting title fights with massive implications.

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against top contender Jared Cannonier in the main event. “Last Stylebender” will look to lock down his fifth-straight title defense and further cement himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today.

In the co-main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title in a trilogy bout with former titleholder Max Holloway. The PPV main card will also feature the Octagon returns of former GLORY champion Alex Pereira and rising bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley.

Ahead of tonight’s massive UFC 276 card the promotion has released an early look at the PPV “Cold Open,” which can be seen in the above video player. If you’re looking for something to get you hyped for one of the most stacked cards of 2022 then we suggest giving it a watch.

UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ "Prelims" matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

