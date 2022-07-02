 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 276 ‘Cold Open’ video: Two title fights lead stacked Las Vegas card

By Dan Hiergesell
One of the biggest cards of the year will unfold this evening (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be led by two exciting title fights with massive implications.

BLOCKBUSTER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) International Fight Week returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 2, 2022, capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In UFC 276’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, defends his crown against No. 2-ranked contender, Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1-seeded contender, Max Holloway, for the third (and likely final) time.

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his title against top contender Jared Cannonier in the main event. “Last Stylebender” will look to lock down his fifth-straight title defense and further cement himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport today.

In the co-main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title in a trilogy bout with former titleholder Max Holloway. The PPV main card will also feature the Octagon returns of former GLORY champion Alex Pereira and rising bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley.

Ahead of tonight’s massive UFC 276 card the promotion has released an early look at the PPV “Cold Open,” which can be seen in the above video player. If you’re looking for something to get you hyped for one of the most stacked cards of 2022 then we suggest giving it a watch.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

