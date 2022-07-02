Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) International Fight Week is here ... and it is serving face-punching violence tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Indeed, the UFC 276 pay-per-view (PPV) event goes down this evening and we have a stacked card (see it here) that is worth listening to me and Brendan Sokler yell at a television in a hastily-constructed studio in New Jersey.

Israel Adesanya is closely becoming the Mike Tyson of our generation at 185 pounds, because no matter if it’s a (technical) knockout or a decision, you’re tuning into the ESPN+-streamed show just to see what the heck he does. And while Jared Cannonier is a bad dude and you’ll never not hear me say that or write that (I like all my blood and bones where they need to be), he’s entering a completely different level in “Sin City.”

If this were “Money In The Bank” across the street at MGM Grand (why WWE decided to run against International Fight Week in the same city is beyond me), we’d see Cannonier gain some sort of advantage or have Adesanya come in with some sort of glaring weakness or injury because you need to nerf the Anime nerd with death in his hands and feet to give “Killa Gorilla” some hope before the bell rang.

But, UFC is not WWE and, to my understanding, these fights are not predetermined. So, shout out to everyone who thinks every mixed martial arts (MMA) fight is a work, you give me energy.

This main event, alongside an Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway banger at 145 pounds and Sean O’Malley looking like someone who sells you fake pot at Bonnaroo and the rest of this card, I for one am excited to shout at my television set along with you TONIGHT, starting 15 minutes before the PPV main card kicks off alongside Brendan Sokler, Stephanie Sottile moderating the chat and Olive being a fat baby and giving her thoughts throughout the event.

