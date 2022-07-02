 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Watch UFC 276 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
As soon as UFC 276 wraps up later tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that features a main event clash between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Jared Cannonier, a co-headliner pitting UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy fight with Max Holloway, and a bantamweight meeting between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz, there will be a lot to discuss when the action winds down.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:00 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

