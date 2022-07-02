 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Video: Dustin Poirier goes after Michael Chandler in the stands at UFC 276, held back by Jiri Prochazka

By Dan Hiergesell
Chaos nearly ensued earlier tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were held back by security and a current UFC champion in the crowd.

Video footage was captured by UFC welterweight fighter Gilbert Burns who initially captured Poirier trying to get out of the stands. Chandler and Poirier started to jaw at each other as security rushed in. Current UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka was close by and he stepped in to hold “Diamond” back.

The entire video is about a 30 seconds long and nothing escalated beyond some verbal warfare. Check it out in the above video player courtesy of “Durinho:”

Poirier and Chandler are two of the very best lightweight fighters in the world today. They’ve both fought and lost for the UFC lightweight championship, but remain one win away from another shot at UFC gold.

The two lightweights exchanged words earlier this year and seemed to be lining up a potential meeting inside of the Octagon. If any talks were falling through this near-brawl at UFC 276 should spice things back up. After all, UFC loves using this type of footage to promote a fight.

