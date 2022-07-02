 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 276 highlights: Jalin Turner demolishes Brad Riddell with 45-second submission

By Dan Hiergesell
Jalin Turner put the lightweight division on notice earlier tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the rising contender crushed Brad Riddell with a guillotine choke just 45 seconds into the first round.

This one didn’t last long as Turner used his long reach to land a stiff right hand. Riddell was hurt and Turner was able to grab a hold of his neck and drag the action to the canvas. From there, Turner tightened his choke from full mount and forced Riddell to tap for the second time in his professional career.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Turner, 27, now has five finishes in a row dating back to the start of 2020. The former Bellator MMA fighter has looked like a different animal of late and is clearly one of the better contenders on the rise in UFC’s stacked lightweight division. This fast victory should allow Turner to land another fight pretty quickly and one against an even bigger name than Riddell.

For complete UFC 276 results and coverage click here.

