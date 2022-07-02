Donald Cerrone lays down his gloves and hat in the Octagon at #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/1g7K6GX8OG

Donald Cerrone called an end to his legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) career earlier tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, after being finished by fellow Octagon veteran Jim Miller with a second-round submission (guillotine choke).

Cerrone didn’t look completely out of sorts in this welterweight clash with Miller, but he just wasn’t the same “Cowboy” of old. After a fairly competitive first round Miller was able to grab a hold of a tight guillotine choke and didn’t let go. Cerrone fought the hands best he could, but eventually tapped.

After the fight UFC color commentator Joe Rogan went to interview Miller for his victory, but turned to Cerrone to ask if he was going to hang the gloves up. Cerrone gave Rogan the nod and then laid his gloves and cowboy hat in the middle of the Octagon. The future UFC Hall of Famer then addressed the crowd for his farewell speech with his kids by his side.

Check out Cerrone’s post-fight speech above and Miller’s submission finish below, both courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

JIM MILLER GETS HIS 24TH WIN, THE MOST IN UFC HISTORY



Stream #UFC276 on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/lDO4DiDPME pic.twitter.com/SFjgzvjJT8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

Despite never winning a UFC title Cerrone leaves behind one of the most legendary UFC careers of all time. The 39-year-old veteran posted a 23-14 (1 NC) record inside of the Octagon with a laundry list of knockouts, submissions, and Fight of the Night performances. “Cowboy” is arguably one of the biggest fan favorites in the history of MMA and a true legend of the sport. It’s a shame he couldn’t go out with a win, but at least he stepped away in front of a live crowd in Las Vegas.

