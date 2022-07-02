 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 276 highlights: Julija Stoliarenko earns quick sub, snaps Jessica-Rose Clark’s arm

By Dan Hiergesell
Julija Stoliarenko earned her first Octagon victory earlier tonight (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s bantamweight fighter stopped veteran Jessica-Rose Clark with a first-round submission (armbar).

Both bantamweights came out firing on the feet, but it was only a matter of time before Stoliarenko scored a takedown and immediately transitioned to side control. Right away Stoliarenko worked to the armbar and quickly cranked. Clark tapped as fast as she could but it didn’t stop Stoliarenko from snapping her arm.

Stoliarenko, 29, was 0-4 inside of the Octagon before this “Prelims” opener and desperately needed a win. The former Invicta FC champion is known for her submission skills and turned it on when it mattered most to keep herself afloat in the UFC 135-pound women’s division.

