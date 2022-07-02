It all goes down later this evening (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Israel Adesanya puts his Middleweight strap on the line in a main event showdown with knockout artist Jared Cannonier.

In addition to the 185-pound headliner, UFC 276 will feature a long-awaited trilogy bout between Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway in the co-main event. The PPV main card will also feature a pivotal Middleweight scrap between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira and a Bantamweight clash between contenders Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley.

Take a look below at UFC 276’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz

Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Online

UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 276 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 276 there is a list of bars near you airing “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” right here.

