How to stream UFC 276 tonight live on ESPN+ PPV | Adesanya vs. Cannonier

Here’s how — and where — to watch UFC 276 near me tonight on pay-per-view (PPV) and ‘Prelims’ undercard on ABC/ESPN.

By Dan Hiergesell
It all goes down later this evening (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Israel Adesanya puts his Middleweight strap on the line in a main event showdown with knockout artist Jared Cannonier.

In addition to the 185-pound headliner, UFC 276 will feature a long-awaited trilogy bout between Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway in the co-main event. The PPV main card will also feature a pivotal Middleweight scrap between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira and a Bantamweight clash between contenders Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley.

Take a look below at UFC 276’s complete fight card line up and start times:

BLOCKBUSTER CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) International Fight Week returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., July 2, 2022, capped by a stacked card headlined by a blockbuster championship double header. In UFC 276’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event, reigning Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, defends his crown against No. 2-ranked contender, Jared Cannonier. In the co-main event, Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, has his sights set on successfully defending his title once again against No. 1-seeded contender, Max Holloway, for the third (and likely final) time.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

  • UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
  • Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 276 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
  • UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

  • UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ABC/ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
  • UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.

  • Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 276 there is a list of bars near you airing “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

