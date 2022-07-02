It all goes down later this evening (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Israel Adesanya puts his Middleweight strap on the line in a main event showdown with knockout artist Jared Cannonier.
In addition to the 185-pound headliner, UFC 276 will feature a long-awaited trilogy bout between Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway in the co-main event. The PPV main card will also feature a pivotal Middleweight scrap between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira and a Bantamweight clash between contenders Pedro Munhoz and Sean O’Malley.
Take a look below at UFC 276’s complete fight card line up and start times:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway
Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley
‘Prelims’ Undercard (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner
Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone
Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green
Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis
Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)
6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT
Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz
Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Online
- UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.
- Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 276 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.
- UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.
Television
- UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ABC/ESPN. Check your local providers or click HERE for instant access to ESPN.
- UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” can also be streamed via Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, and ChromeCast.
Tablet/Mobile
- UFC 276: “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.
Bars
- Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 276 there is a list of bars near you airing “Adesanya vs. Cannonier” right here.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 276 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
