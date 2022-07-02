We are just hours away from UFC 276 later this evening (Sat., July 2, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the final episode of “Embedded” has officially dropped.

Being that this is UFC’s International Fight Week the promotion has put together one of the best cards of the year. Leading the charge for UFC 276 will be a main event clash between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and surging knockout specialist Jared Cannonier. The co-headliner will put UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy fight with former division king Max Holloway.

In addition, Sean Strickland will put his win streak on the line in a middleweight showdown with former GLORY kickboxing world champion Alex Pereira. Rising bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley will also be in action as he tries to break into the top 10 with a win over battle-tested veteran Pedro Munhoz.

Before the action unfolds tonight the promotion has released the latest and greatest episode of UFC 276 “Embedded,” which can be seen in the above video player. This time, the behind-the-scenes action takes a look at final weight cuts and the always entertaining ceremonial staredowns.

Fighters make weight and face off in front of a full house ahead of UFC 276, featuring champ Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, the Volkanovski vs. Holloway title threematch, Munhoz vs. O’Malley and more.

