Kayla Harrison once again demolished her competition last night (Fri., July 1, 2022) at PFL 6 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as the undefeated lightweight queen steamrolled veteran Kaitlin Young in the main event for a first-round TKO (punches).

As you may have imagined, Harrison had her way with Young from the opening bell. It didn’t take long for the former Olympic gold medalist to drag Young to the canvas and take her back. From there, Harrison rained down heavy punches as Young squirmed to get free. After eating more than 10 unanswered shots the referee stepped in to stop the action.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of PFL/ESPN:

The double @PFLMMA champ @KaylaH not only celebrates securing her playoff spot, but also an early birthday surprise #2022PFL6 pic.twitter.com/fmIJZZJpWD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 2, 2022

Harrison, who turned 32 this weekend, is now 14-0 in her professional career and shows no signs of slowing down. Despite fighting in a women’s lightweight division that offers little to no depth she’s still obliterating each and every fighter that is put in her way. This most recent victory earned Harrison a spot in PFL’s 2022 playoffs this August in London, which will give the rising MMA star another chance to win $1 million.

For complete PFL 6 results and coverage click here.